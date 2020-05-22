Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – May 22nd, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): After Friday, Warmer And Humid Weather Returning For The Holiday Weekend!

Scattered showers and storms will move through for Friday and a few storms could be strong. Highs will settle into the upper 70’s. Any showers will diminish Friday night with milder lows in the low to mid 60’s.

Temperatures will be much warmer and humid for the Memorial Day Weekend. Highs will reach the mid 80’s from Saturday through Memorial Day Monday. A few isolated PM storms possible each day, perhaps a little more likely for Sunday.

81 & 59 are our seasonal highs and lows.

