Practice grilling safety over Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day Weekend is here and for many people this might be the first time in months they have the chance to gather in small groups with friends or family.

So, while you are grilling, make sure you pay close attention to what is being cooked. Gulfport Fire Chief Mike Beyerstedt says the department always sees an increase in accidents and fires around this time.

Chief Beyerstedt also says distracted or unattended cooking is the number one thing to avoid to have an accident free weekend.

Distracted cooking can come from people visiting with their friends and forgetting about what is on the grill or stove.

Adult beverages can play a factor when it comes to people forgetting about the food so being attentive is one of the key things you can do to stay safe. “This year it may even be a little bit worse because people have been stuck in their homes and not being able to get out and see people and this is their first chance where they think ‘hey we will have a few people over maybe because some of the rules are loosened up a little bit.’ So, I encourage people to be extra careful this year.”

If you plan on grilling outside, you need to make sure you don’t have things around your grill that could catch on fire and do not keep your grill under any coverings.