Pac-Man turns 40 years old!

Pac-Man is 40 years old! The maze video game debuted in a Tokyo arcade on May 22, 1980.

It was originally called “Puck-Man.”

But the game’s American distributor feared kids would change the “p” to an “f” on the marquee.

So they changed it and Pac-Man was born.

It innovated gameplay with a defined main character and the first “power up.”

While Pac-Man is simple, it’s also deceptively difficult.

To this day, only a handful of people have completed a perfect game, finishing with no lives lost and the maximum number of points from each level.