Man killed in shoot-out after shooting officer in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Police in Tennessee say a man suspected of shooting an off-duty police officer was later killed in a shoot-out with officers along an interstate. Metro Nashville Police say the unidentified man shot Officer Darrell Osment while the officer was walking his dog in plain clothes Thursday night. Osment was in stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. News outlets report that the man fled from the initial shooting, leading to a pursuit that ended on I-440. Officers said they heard gunfire and three returned fire, killing the man. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.

