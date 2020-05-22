Is leaving germ-x in a hot car dangerous?

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – Summer is here and most people now have a bottle of hand sanitizer inside your homes and cars.

But is leaving the bottle inside your car on a hot day dangerous?

The Chattanooga Fire Department says Since most hand sanitizers are alcohol based they do not need to be around extreme heat or an open flame.

Officials say hand sanitizer should not be stored near any type of ignition source.

The fire department says a bottle has not caught on fire yet but citizens should be aware of the possibilities and follow the recommendation on the label.