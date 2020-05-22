La Paz Chattanooga provides free Coronavirus testing

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- La Paz continued their free COVID-19 testing for the community.

​The organization partnered with Cempa Community Care and other Latinx organizations to provide drive thru testing today.

- Advertisement -

According to recent health department numbers, the Hispanic community has the highest number of positive cases based off ethnicity.

Cempa community care says that events like this will help test more people in the community.

Related Article: Free virtual gym class for kids

Paulo Hutson, the Latinx Coordinator with Cempa Community Care says,”We wanted to increase access to testing. Because before, there wasn’t a lot of access, when this whole pandemic started. But now that we can offer community wide testing, we’re really making sure to make it mobile and bring it directly to the community and to really increase that access for testing.”

The organizations will be testing tomorrow from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Medical Clinic located at 1300 E 23rd street.