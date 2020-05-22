Instead of graduation Friday, Ringgold post banners of graduates

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – With school canceled and graduations postponed, parents of the graduating class wanted to make the seniors feel special.

Ringgold High is honoring THEM with banners placed along Robin Road.

- Advertisement -

More than 160 seniors are featured with their picture.

Ringgold parent Chastity Helton tells us “I just think it’s a special moment for the ones who aren’t getting to walk the graduation stage tonight. They have worked really hard , they have done everything that they have needed to do you know it’s just not the ending that they deserved.”

About half of the senior class has their photos displayed on the banners.

They’ll be up for another week, then given to the seniors to take home.