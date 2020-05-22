Hooked On Science – Exploding Sandwich Bag

SCIENCE SAFETY

PLEASE follow these safety precautions when doing any science experiment.

• ALWAYS have an adult present.

• ALWAYS wear the correct safety gear while doing any experiment.

• NEVER eat or drink anything while doing any experiment.

• REMEMBER experiments may require marbles, small balls, balloons, and other small parts. Those objects could become a CHOKING HAZARD. Adults are to perform those experiments using these objects. Any child can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons. Keep uninflated or broken balloons away from children.

INGREDIENTS

• Baking Soda

• Vinegar

• Paper Towel

• Sandwich Bag

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: Tear a paper towel into four equal pieces. Using one of the pieces, pour two tablespoons of baking soda into the center of the paper towel square. Describe the baking soda by its observable properties.

STEP 2: Fold the square into a smaller square, so the baking soda stays inside.

STEP 3: Fill the sandwich bag ¼ of the way with vinegar. Describe the vinegar by its observable properties.

STEP 4: Drop the paper towel into the sandwich bag. Hold the sandwich bag over the trash can, close it, and observe. Did mixing the two substances result in a new substance?

EXPLANATION

When the paper towel square, containing the baking soda, is placed into the bag, containing the vinegar, a chemical reaction happens, which creates carbon dioxide gas. The carbon dioxide gas fills the bag, causing the bag to expand and eventually pop.

