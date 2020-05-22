Grundy deputies make drug arrests in overdose investigation

MONTEAGLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has been working hard over the last few weeks on a rash of drug overdose cases.

Now they are reporting two arrests that have resulted from that investigation.

- Advertisement -

Overnight, they raided a home in Tracy City.

They say a search turned up four ounces of crystal meth.

They have charged 42 year old Wendell Stanley Nunley with trafficking meth.

The Sheriff says Nunley has a long drug trafficking history with convictions going back to 1998 in both the state and federal systems.

The other bust happened last week when officers searched a home in Monteagle.

In that search, they say they found meth, and more than 100 fake pills believed to be laced with fentanyl.

Officers also seized cash and six guns, including an AR-15.

They arrested 35 year old rick Adam Dickinson and 28 year old Rachel Gwen Rollins.

Sheriff Clint Shrum says he cannot say whether any of the drugs involved in the overdoses were bought from any of these suspects.

But he did issue a warning during the spree about fake pills laced with fentanyl.

The investigation began during a week-long spree of six overdose cases, that resulted in three fatalities.

None of the suspects have been charged for any of those overdoses at this point.