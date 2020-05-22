Drowning at Little River Canyon National Preserve

FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – Divers were finally able to recover the body of a swimmer at Little River Falls on Thursday.

The Falls are on Lookout Mountain in northeast Alabama above Fort Payne.

Park officials say a 21 year old female and 19 year old male from Cobb County went swimming Tuesday afternoon in the pool beneath the falls.

They both were caught in current.

She was able to get out of it, but he did not.

Rescuers reported that the river was high from recent storms and visibility low under the water.

They were not able to dive in the pool until Thursday morning, when they recovered the body.