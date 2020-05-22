Dolphin ‘super pod’ spotted swimming off the Coast in California

A super pod of dolphins put on quite a show for some lucky boaters off the coast of Orange County, California last weekend.

At least a thousand common dolphins were spotted just before sunset jumping in and out of the water near Laguna Beach.

Newport Coastal Adventures, which conducts whale watching tours for families, posted this video.

They said it’s not unusual to encounter pods of a couple hundred dolphins, but seeing a group this large doesn’t happen often.

Super pods usually form for a short period of time during courtship or in response to prey. Newport Coastal Adventures said that’s what was happening here, the dolphins were chasing fish.

Source: Newport Coastal Adventure