Deputy who shot suspect was the subject of lawsuit in Collegedale

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office announced tonight that the deputy who shot and killed a suspect on Monday is Jordan Long-Ross.

On Monday, deputies tried to stop a vehicle that ran in a neighborhood next to the Tennessee River east of Sale Creek.

Eventually Tyler Hays jumped out and ran.

Officer Jordan Long-Ross chased him down.

The TBI report says “For reasons still under investigation, the situation escalated and resulted in the deputy firing his service weapon, striking Hays, who died at the scene.”

Tonight, attorney Robin Flores confirms that this is the same Jordan Long that he filed a lawsuit against while he was an officer for the Collegedale Police Department.

He accused Long of battery and false arrest of a man during another stop.

In that case, Long said he stopped the pickup which matched the description of an earlier hit and run.

Long claimed the driver was belligerent, but his own department wrote a disciplinary note on him after reviewing his body camera footage.

The report says the driver only resisted after officer Long tried to put him in cuffs without identifying himself or explaining why he was stopped. The driver was later released, but not before he was slung to the ground near traffic.

Long would later resign from Collegedale and got a job with Hamilton County.

Flores says changing his name to Long-Ross made it harder to track him down for the lawsuit, which is still pending.

Hamilton County put Long on administrative leave after this week’s shooting, which is standard procedure.

The man he shot had just been arrested on several drug trafficking charges the week before.

The TBI continues to investigate the shooting.