Bars are the latest reopening in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The latest Tennessee Executive order raises the limit for gathering publically and reopens bars, among other things.

The Governor issued Executive Order 38 Friday afternoon, and Mayor Jim Coppinger says Hamilton County will abide by it.

The order allows:

— lifts the number of people allowed in a public gathering to 50

— allows bars to reopen if they serve their customers at tables that are properly spaced

— allows resumption of non-contact sports like baseball, softball, tennis and golf

— exempts college and professional sports, allowing them to abide by rules from their own leagues

— allows festivals, fairs, parades, large parties or picnics, and summer camps as long as they try to avoid groupings of 50 people or more

Here is what is still banned/closed:

— Nursing home and hospitals still cannot allow visitors

— Contact sports, but they are allowed to train (college & pro sports are exempted)

Not changed:

— Church services. The 50 person cap does not apply.. local congregations use their best judgement. “But the order strongly encourages places of worship to continue virtual or online services where possible.”

— weddings and funerals. The 50 person cap does not apply… “but encourages postponement of large-gathering components of such events.”

Mayor Coppinger still encourages residents to keep social distancing and wearing masks i public.