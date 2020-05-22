Bama Returning Offensive Weapons But Still Need Answers on Defense

When the college football season eventually kicks off, Alabama will once again be among the favorites for the SEC title. Veteran radio host Ryan Fowler of 100.9 The Game in Tuscaloosa sizes up what the Tide might look like this fall.

Alabama welcomes the nation’s top quarterback recruit in Bryce Young this year, but with no spring practice, Ryan Fowler says it will be difficult for Young to up-end returning quarterback Mac Jones as the team’s starting quarterback to begin the year.

Said Fowler:”Mac Jones was able to win the team over when you back up, and you look at the last few games that he was able to start after Tua went down against Mississippi State. I think it would take a major obstacle for some of these other guys to overcome Mac Jones.”

The Tide lost two receivers who were number one draft picks, and yet they still return their leading receiver yardage wise in Devonta Smith. And they have Jaylen Waddle.

Said Fowler:”You know a lot of people that I’ve spoken to and right there in your state. Our friends up in Nashville, Braden Gall told me when you look at Jaylen Waddle that Jaylen Waddle might be the most dynamic player in all of college football. I think he’ll get some Heisman preview talk. I don’t think he’ll be there when all of us vote in December, but I think he could be part of the conversation, which is saying something for a wide receiver in this current day we live in.”

Najee Harris ran for over 1,200 yards last year, and injured five star running back Trey Sanders should also return to the fold.

Said Fowler:”I think we you look at this offense. The offense is going to check all the boxes. I think it’s going to be one of the best offensive lines in the Nick Saban era. They’ve got plenty of pieces to the puzzle to kind of work with.

Defensively, the Tide was still third in the SEC in points allowed, but it wasn’t your typical Nick Saban defense.

Said Fowler:”You know Alabama fans. Doing a four hour sports talk show in Tuscaloosa. They’re not happy with Alabama’s defense for the last couple of years. Pete Golding and Nick Saban are going to have to find a way to get that defense back on the right track.”

Fowler says getting after the quarterback could be an issue again for the Tide this season.

Said Fowler:”They were not able to get really any pressure on the quarterback. Then when you look at this year, you kind of have to ask okay, is that going to get worse? You look at Terrell Lewis. Anfernee Jennings. You look at Raekwon Davis. At times he could get after the quarterback. Well you’re not going to have that, and you’re not going to have a great secondary at least early on.”