Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – May 21st, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): After Friday, Warmer And Humid Weather Returning For The Holiday Weekend!

Expect any showers to diminish with some leftover clouds and areas of morning fog. Lows will settle into the mid to upper 50’s. Becoming partly sunny Thursday with a few afternoon showers possible. Highs will settle into the mid 70’s. Mostly cloudy and comfortable Thursday night with lows closer to 60.

Scattered showers and storms will be more likely for Friday with highs back in the upper 70’s.

Temperatures will be warming up for the Memorial Day Weekend. Highs will warm into the mid 80’s from Saturday through Memorial Day Monday. A few isolated PM storms possible each day, perhaps a little more likely for Sunday.

81 & 58 are our seasonal highs and lows.

