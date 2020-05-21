Police Chief: Paintball in Public is a Problem

CHATANOOGA (WDEF) – Since May Chattanooga Police have seen a rise in paintball activity which has caused some damage to property and people.

News 12’s Taylor Bishop has the latest.

Chattanooga Police say paintball has recently turned from all fun and games into violent crimes.

“That activity has ranged everywhere from minor vandalism reports with no damage, all the way up to individuals being struck enough that they needed medical care.”

Chief Roddy says this is a growing problem.

“There are some of our local gang members involved in it. There is some conversation that this is an effort to put down real firearms and pick up paintball guns.”

“Places like Insane Paintball here in Chattanooga want people to know that paint balling is a fun sport, but when done correctly and in a safe way.”

Jared Powell is the co-owner of Insane Paintball and says when not used correctly it can be difficulty to differentiate between a paintball gun and a real firearm.

“A paintball gun does make a sound when it shoots just like a real firearm would. If your not familiar with a paintball gun, you know hearing it and not seeing it you may think it’s a real gun.”

Since the rise in crime, Jared has also seen a rise in sales what has put him in an uncomfortable situation.

“We don’t always know what someone is doing with it once they leave here so all we can do is really try and encourage the positive aspect of paintball and making sure people are being responsible.”

CPD is now urging paintball users to find another way.

In Chattanooga, Taylor Bishop News 12 Now.