New Tennessee Unemployment Claims Continue To Decrease

NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – The latest unemployment claims for the week of May 16 in Tennessee saw another increase with 28,692 new filings bringing the total number of claims since March 15 to 532,580. This is according to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce. This is fewer than the 29,308 claims from the previous week. It marks the sixth straight week that new claims were less than the previous week since the high of 116,141 the week of April 4.

The Southeast Tennessee Local Workforce Development Area saw 2,469 new claims. Northern Middle Tennessee continues to be the hardest hit area of the state with another 7,768 new claims.

More than 2.4 million people applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week in the latest wave of layoffs from the viral outbreak that triggered widespread business shutdowns two months ago and sent the economy into a deep recession. Roughly 38.6 million people have now filed for jobless aid since the coronavirus forced millions of businesses to close their doors and shrink their workforces, the Labor Department said Thursday. Another 2.2 million people sought aid under a new federal program for self-employed, contractor and gig workers, who are now eligible for jobless aid for the first time.

Statewide Data:



Week Ending Date Number of New Claims Filed Continued Claims March 14, 2020 2,702 16,342 March 21, 2020 39,096 16,098 March 28, 2020 94,492 34,570 April 4, 2020 116,141 112,438 April 11, 2020 74,772 199,910 April 18, 2020 68,968 267,053 April 25, 2020 43,792 324,543 May 2, 2020 37,319 321,571 May 9, 2020 29,308 325,095 May 16, 2020 28,692 314,487 Claims Since March 15 532,580

Local Workforce Development Area Number of New Claims Greater Memphis 6,081 Northwest Tennessee 608 Southwest Tennessee 875 Northern Middle Tennessee 7,768 Southern Middle Tennessee 1,385 Upper Cumberland 673 Southeast Tennessee 2,469 East Tennessee 3,183 Northeast Tennessee 872 West TN Mobile American Job Center 872 Middle TN Mobile American Job Center 92 East TN Mobile America Job Center 5