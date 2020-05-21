Man who filmed Arbery shooting video charged in his slaying

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia man who filmed cellphone video of the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery has now been charged with murder.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Thursday that 50-year-old William “Roddie” Bryan has been arrested on charges of felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Arbery was slain Feb. 23 after a white father and son armed themselves and pursued him after spotting the 25-year-old black man running in their neighborhood.

Bryan lives in the same subdivision and the video he took from the cab of his vehicle helped stir a national outcry when it leaked online.