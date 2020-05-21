Legendary Auburn Pat Dye hospitalized after testing positive for Covid-19

TOCCOA, Georgia (WDEF) – Auburn coaching legend Pat Dye is in an Atlanta hospital.

A family member has told her church that the 80 year old Dye tested positive for COVID-19 last week and has been hospitalized for ongoing kidney problems.

They are asking the church for prayers.

Dye is a member of the college coaching hall of fame.

He won 4 SEC championships at Auburn between 1981 and 1992.

But he played football at the University of Georgia and began his coaching career with Bear Bryant at Alabama.

The field at Jordan-Hare stadium is named in his honor.