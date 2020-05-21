GHSA Allowing High School Athletes to Start Summer Conditioning June 8th

High school ball fields and gyms will soon be unlocked in Georgia.

The GHSA announced Thursday that high school athletes can resume on campus conditioning on June 8th.

The initial proposal had a June first return, but several board members wanted to wait one more week. There will be plenty of restrictions due to COVID 19, including one big oddity. No use of footballs or basketballs. Even though the athletes won’t be able to “ball out”, Ringgold athletic director Lee Shell says it will be nice to have the kids working out again.

Said Shell:”We’re excited. I think everyone is. Just to know that we have a time to once again be on campus. Small group. About twenty. They’re recommending twenty per sport. That includes coaching in that number. One of the reasons they’re pushing for June is to get the student athletes acclimated to being in shape again.”