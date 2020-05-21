Chattanooga residents want their dog parks back

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – As Chattanooga reopens gradually, something’s are still closed.

Dog parks around the city are not open yet.

Some residents that have been taking their dogs to places like Heritage Park on Jenkins Road are upset that they still cannot enjoy this feature of the park.

They have reached out to many local officials about their concerns.

Henri Tenthorey “It’s very frustrating to not let the dog run because it is an enclosed area and it is easier to let your dog free. and also, there’s waste receptacles for your dog inside the dog park where those are specific to the dog where the other garbage cans are not really meant for that.”

A date has not been set for when dog parks will reopen.