Alabama reopens more activities this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Alabama (WDEF) – Just like its neighbors, Alabama is loosening the Covid-19 restrictions on businesses and activities this weekend.

On Thursday, Governor Kay Ivey announced new rules that will allow entertainment, athletic, schools and summer camps to reopen.

That includes casinos, tourist attractions, bowling alleys and youth sports.

But Alabama is not out of the woods yet.

The Montgomery area is running out of ICU beds.

Dr. Scott Harris with the Alabama Department of Public Health says “As of today we have over 600 patients hospitalized around the state, but we’re fortunate that ventilators are okay. Ventilators capacity is good, even here in Montgomery. As the governor mentioned we had a shortage of ICU beds here, although statewide our capacity remains good.”

Governor Ivey said she isn’t ready to reopen senior centers and hospitals yet to visitors.

But regardless of where you choose to go this holiday weekend, Gov. Ivey reminds us “y’all this is a serious deadly disease.”