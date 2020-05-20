Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – May 20th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Continued Mild And Still Unsettled For The Next Couple Of Days!

Expect a few passing showers through the morning with mostly cloudy skies. A little cooler overnight with lows in the upper 50’s & lower 60’s.

More clouds with showers likely for Wednesday with highs closer to 70. Highs in the mid 70’s Thursday with a few passing showers.

Temperatures will be warming up for the Memorial Day Weekend. Highs around 80 for Friday and the low to mid 80’s from Saturday through Memorial Day Monday. A few isolated PM storms possible each day, perhaps a little more likely for Sunday.

81 & 58 are our seasonal highs and lows.

