New high in Covid-19 cases for Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County reported a new daily high number of positive Covid-19 tests.

They have 43 new cases today, topping the preview high of 41 we saw ten days ago.

This follows the 28 new cases from yesterday, which is now the 3rd highest total.

Officials have expected the number of new cases to rise as their testing numbers also rise.

But we have also seen a slight rise in people being treated at the hospital for Covid-19 symptoms.

For the second day in a row, hospitals report a total of 30 people being treated who have either tested positive or are suspected of having coronavirus.

That’s the highest hospital totals we’ve seen since April 25th.

We have seen a steady rise in hospital cases since the low of six people in the first week of May.

Still, these numbers are well below the capacity of local hospitals.

The number of ICU patients has remained stead at seven this week.

But we also have seen more ICU cases as May has progressed.

We have seen Covid-related fatalities continue around Chattanooga, like in Dalton and Athens.

But Hamilton County has not seen a Covid-19 fatality now in weeks.

And while Hamilton County saw that initial spike of deaths, there have now been more in the surrounding areas than inside.