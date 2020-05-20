Neighbors Express Mixed Feelings Over the Bridge Projects Near Germantown Road

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- TDOT kicked off a bridge replacement project closing the bridges along I-24 and the Belvoir Avenue bridge since April 20th.

The goal is for crews to widen I-24 and improve the area near the bridges.

This will allow a safe and more convenient commute for the heavy traffic along this highway.

But in the meantime nearby neighbors are either being patient or just fed up.

“It’s just such an annoyance…” said nearby resident Deborah Schrumpf.

Schrumpf is up in arms over the recent construction near her home on both ends of Germantown road.

“We’re like a little island now. The construction is all being done at once. I had an appointment and it took me a lot of different twist and turns to get there.”

To make matters worse for Schrump, Wednesday TDOT is kicking off overnight construction with pile driving tools from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

“The reason we’re doing that at night is because we’ll have to close one lane at each direction” said Jennifer Flynn of TDOT.

“Obviously Germantown is heavily traveled during the day. Also it’s probably easier as an alternate route while Belvoir Avenue is closed” said Flynn.

Flynn says the overnight pole driving project will improve the bridges foundation.

Travel improvements within the city is worth the burden for Laura Peterson.

“I’m sure the noise will be an issue for a while for the residents in this area, however, to build the infrastructure of our city it will require what we’re going to have to endure” said Peterson.

“I feel very strongly that their timing of this being done at night when everybody should be asleep is ridiculous” said Schrumpf.

But overnight construction makes the most sense for Peterson.

Personally I think that it’s the only way it can happen, other wise you are bottle necking everybody during the day” said Peterson.

The construction on the intersection of Brained and Germantown roads are not affiliated with TDOT.

The overnight construction is expected to be finished between June or August.

The overall project of the Belvoir bridge and nearby I-24 bridges are expected to be completed by fall of 2021.