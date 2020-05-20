My Best Me – Healthy Fast Food Options

Did you know that fast food restaurants are not all bad? Here are some suggestions on where to get your breakfast, lunch, and dinner if you want healthy options.

McDonald’s, believe it or not, has the best breakfast option. Their Egg McMuffin without the Canadian bacon, just the cheese, the egg and the toasted English muffin runs about 270 calories with a cup of coffee.

For lunch, consider the Chick-fil-a grilled chicken sandwich which runs about 300 calories.

For dinner if you want a hamburger, Steak ‘n Shake is affordable and their quality is excellent.

