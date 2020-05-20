Hamilton County & Tennessee reopening music venues, theaters, museums

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger has announced more reopening for this weekend.

All restaurants, retail stores and large attractions can expand their operations beginning on Friday.

That includes concerts, amusement parks, auditoriums, theaters and museums.

The expansions and reopenings are subject to the new Tennessee Pledge guidelines.

Governor Lee updated the criteria on Wednesday for the entire state.

It allows restaurants to increase capacity, as long as they keep tables six feet apart or install barriers between them..

Bars remain closed.

But live music is now allowed as long as the performers are at least 15 feet from the audience.

Larger, non-contact attractions and venues like the Tivoli, Hunter Museum and the Tennessee Aquarium can reopen with guidelines.

They must screen employees and customers, manage the flow of guests and limit capacity to keep small groups separate.