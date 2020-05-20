Free drive thru Covid-19 testing at Camp Jordan

EAST RIDGE, Tenn (WDEF) – The City of East Ridge, Cherokee Health Systems, and the Hamilton County Health Department have partnered with Kroger to offer free drive thru testing.

The free testing starts Wednesday the 20th at Camp Jordan and will continue until Friday the 22nd.

Testing is available from 9 am until 4:30pm.

The City is asking those who would like to be tested to sign up by appointment online.

The test is self administered and allows you to stay inside your vehicle.

City Manager for East Ridge says events like this are important.

“I think the more people we have tested the better off the community is going to be. Your self esteem will be better off. You will feel better off about yourself and making sure you are doing what you can to help our society move forward for the next couple of weeks,” says Chris Dorsey, City Manager for East Ridge.

The Testing site will also be open on Wednesday the 27th and Thursday the 28th.

For more information about how to sign up, click here.