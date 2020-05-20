Colleges and universities plan for the fall

ATHENS, Tenn. (WDEF) – In August, Tennessee Wesleyan University will not only reopen to an expected record number of enrollment, but also to a changed atmosphere.

“We’re not taking anything for granted. This is a really different, obviously, environment. We’ve never been in this situation before,” Tennessee Wesleyan University President Dr. Harley Knowles said.

- Advertisement -

This year orientation will be online.

There will be social distancing in smaller classes, hybrid online learning for larger classes and possibly requiring everyone to wear face masks in class.

It’s not just classes, the school has also been looking at how to handle athletics, on campus living and dining.

“What’s critical and what’s at the center of all of our decision making of course is the safety of all our employees and of course all of our students as well,” Dr. Knowles said.

The university is one of many mapping out plans for the fall.

On Wednesday, UT published best practices for reopening UT campuses.

The recommendations were put together by a task force.

The practices include staggering schedules and class times, hybrid learning, holding smaller classes in larger venues and online instruction for classes of 30 or more.

“At this point, UTC’s Task Force is working on a specific plan for our campus. Our Task Force is taking recommendations from the UT system’s reopening plan under advisement,” UTC officials said in a statement.