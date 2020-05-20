Chattanooga mother scammed out of $700, surprised by stranger

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn (WDEF) –We recently told you about a single mother who was scammed out of several hundred dollars when she paid a deposit for what she thought was her new rental property.

Single Mother of four, Tamara Brown was recently scammed out of $700 after an eviction forced her to find a new home for her family to rent – quickly.

Brown thought she’d found a new place to live off of Taylor Street in Chattanooga, only to find out that the person she’d paid her deposit to, was not the realtor – but a scammer, instead.

Through it all, Brown has remained optimistic about the situation.

“I’m really hurt. I don’t know what to do, I can’t cry anymore. I have cried so much. But I pray, I have faith. God will make a way for everybody. I am a child of God and I believe in God so I know he’s gonna make it alright,” says Tamara Brown.

But on Wednesday morning, Brown was surprised by a stranger with a giving heart.

An anonymous donor saw Brown’s story on News 12 and wanted to return to her – the money she had lost.

Brown says she can’t believe a complete stranger would do this for her.

“I was just shocked. I wanted to give her a hug but we couldn’t touch. I really want to tell her how much I appreciate her and everything she did. She has four babies of her own, she didn’t have to give me my money back. I really appreciate her, she will always be in my prayers, i’ll always thank her for that,” says Brown.



The mother of four says that while she has witnessed the goodness of some strangers, she has learned a valuable lesson about online contact with others.

“I learned to not trust people if they can’t meet you face to face. They can say whatever they want to over the phone, through a text or messenger. If they do not meet you face to face, do not meet any rent bills because they are taking your money,” says Brown.

Brown is still currently looking for a place to live but remains in good spirits and has faith that she will find a replacement home soon.

For more information on how to prevent yourself from getting scammed, click here.