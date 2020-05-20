Angry husband rams cars of deputies talking to his wife

MACON, Georgia (WDEF) – Bibb County officials released photos of a shocking domestic disturbance case Tuesday evening.

They were called to a home to talk to a woman about a possible kidnapping.

She said her husband tied her up and took their three children.

The couple was going through a divorce.

While the officers were taking her report, the husband returned.

They say he picked up speed an rammed three patrol cars and another parked vehicle.

The deputies fired at the driver, killing him.

One deputy was inside one of the patrol vehicles when it was hit.

He suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Officers did recover the children from the family of the husband and returned them to their mother.

The GBI is investigating the officer involved shooting.