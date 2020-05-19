Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – May 19th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Little Cooler And Still Unsettled For The Next Few Days!

Milder Tuesday with some clouds and a few PM spotty showers rotating back in from the West. Highs will be in the low 70’s. Some leftover showers tomorrow night and a little cooler with lows in the upper 50’s.

- Advertisement -

Scattered showers and a few thundershowers more likely Wednesday with highs closer to 70. Highs in the mid 70’s Thursday with a few passing showers.

Temperatures will be warming up for the Memorial Day Weekend. Highs around 80 for Friday and the mid to upper 80’s from Saturday through memorial Day Monday.

80 & 58 are our seasonal highs and lows.

Related Article: The Weather Team plays firefighter for a day

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.