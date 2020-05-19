Volkswagen workers return to the line with new Covid-19 procedures

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – More than 1800 employees and contractors returned to work this morning at the Volkswagen plant at Enterprise South.

In video provided by the company, they clocked in with their mobile devices, and each employee was give a new mask and had their temperature checked with a touch-free scanner.

All doors are propped open and no visitors are allowed.

Employees spent most of the day getting familiar with the new procedures.

The plant has been closed since the middle of March.