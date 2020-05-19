Police investigate Highway 58 shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A 21 year old man was shot Tuesday afternoon on Highway 58.

Police say it happened around 2:45 PM in the 4700 block.

- Advertisement -

Witnesses told officers that two vehicles were involved, but they had left the scene.

The victim called police a few minutes later saying he had been shot and fled a couple of blocks away.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.