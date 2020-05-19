Hamilton County Schools summer meal program

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn (WDEF) – Even though it’s summer, Hamilton County is going to continue to help provide meals for students, they just won’t be delivering it.

Starting Tuesday May 26th, summer meal pick up sites will be open.

The sites will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11am to one.

On Tuesday you can pick up 3 meals per person at the site

And on Friday you can pick up 4 meals per person.

Some of the sites will be at Harrison Elementary, Spring Creek, Hardy Elementary, and Hixson high.

Food Services director for Hamilton County schools says they felt like this is something they had to do, especially during these times.

“So we know families are still struggling out there with the economy being the way it is. Not everyone is back to work so we wanted to make sure kids still had access to food that they needed,” says Kristen Nauss, Director of School Nutrition.

Officials say the sites will still follow CDC guidelines about social distancing.

For a complete list of pickup sites, click here.