Former WWE pro Shad Gaspard missing in ocean off California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former World Wrestling Entertainment pro Shad Gaspard is still missing after being swept out to sea in Southern California last weekend while he was swimming with his son.

Gaspard’s 10-year-old son was rescued and several other swimmers made it out of the water safely after they were caught in a rip current Sunday at Venice Beach.

- Advertisement -

Gaspard was about 50 yards from shore when he was last spotted.

His wife issued a statement thanking authorities for their search efforts and Gaspard’s fans for their support.

Gaspard gained prominence in the WWE as one half of the tag-team group Cryme Time, along with his partner JTG.