Evangelist who built global ministry dies in Atlanta at 74

ATLANTA (AP) — Evangelist Ravi Zacharias, who built an international ministry that strives to defend Christianity on intellectual grounds, has died in Georgia.

He was 74.

Ravi Zacharias International Ministries said in a statement that he died Tuesday at his Atlanta home after a brief battle with sarcoma.

Zacharias’ ministry said the Rev. Billy Graham invited him to preach at the inaugural International Conference for Itinerant Evangelists in Amsterdam in 1983.

It said he rose to prominence as a defender of the “intellectual credibility” of Christianity.