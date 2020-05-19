Eight UTC Athletics Programs Beat APR National Averages

Rick Nyman
(gomocs.com) The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga continues to excel in its Academic Progress Rate (APR) scores, according to the information released by the NCAA today.  The Mocs had three programs receive public recognition last week, and this week’s release of the full scores shows nine of UTC’s programs with perfect single-year marks.

The Mocs had eight programs beat the national average, while all 14 were above the NCAA minimum of 930.  Single-year scores released today were from the 2018-19 academic year, while the four-year scores encompassed the 2015-16 through 2018-19 cohorts.

It is the ninth year in a row at least seven of Chattanooga’s programs had a perfect single-year score of 1000.  The Mocs had eight teams with a perfect single-year score in 2014-15, 11 the year before, 12 in 2011-12 and a school-record 13 in 2010-11.

The women’s golf team team made the biggest jump, moving up 20 points to post a multi-year score of 971.  Women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s golf, men’s and women’s women’s tennis, women’s track & field and volleyball all beat the national average.

Every Division I sports team across the nation calculates its Academic Progress Rate each academic year, like a report card. Each semester scholarship student-athletes earn one point for remaining eligible and one point for staying in school or graduating. At schools that don’t offer scholarships, recruited student-athletes are tracked.

For the first time, a portion of NCAA revenue is being distributed this year to members based on the academic achievement of student-athletes, including APR scores. Each school can earn one academic achievement unit per year if its student-athletes meet at least one of the following requirements:

 

  • Earn an overall single-year all-sport Academic Progress Rate of 985 or higher.
  • Earn an overall all-sport Graduation Success Rate of 90% or higher.
  • Earn a federal graduation rate that is at least 13 percentage points higher than the federal graduation rate of the student body at that school.

 

As requested by the Division I Board of Directors, the NCAA will not publicize which schools received the unit. Dollar figures were impacted by the cancellation of the 2020 Division I Men’s Basketball Championship.

UTC’s APR Scores

Team 2015-16 2016-17 2017-18 2018-19 Four-Year Avg. National Avg.
Football 979 955 889 951 942 (-9) 959 (FCS)
Men’s Basketball 942 922 930 958 938 (+6) 966
Men’s Golf 1000 974 1000 1000 993 (+8) 987
Men’s Tennis 1000 1000 1000 1000 1000 (–) 983
Men’s Cross Country 972 1000 1000 1000 993 (–) 982
Wrestling 979 954 927 989 961 (-2) 975
Women’s Basketball 1000 1000 1000 964 991 (-9) 983
Women’s Golf 963 917 1000 1000 971 (+20) 992
Softball 986 958 947 989 970 (+2) 986
Soccer 979 1000 972 1000 989 (+3) 990
Women’s Tennis 1000 1000 963 1000 992 (+1) 991
Women’s Cross Country 1000 1000 1000 1000 1000 (–) 989
Women’s Track & Field 1000 976 1000 1000 993 (–) 984
Volleyball 1000 1000 1000 1000 1000 (–) 988

 

