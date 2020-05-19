Eight UTC Athletics Programs Beat APR National Averages

(gomocs.com) The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga continues to excel in its Academic Progress Rate (APR) scores, according to the information released by the NCAA today. The Mocs had three programs receive public recognition last week, and this week’s release of the full scores shows nine of UTC’s programs with perfect single-year marks.

The Mocs had eight programs beat the national average, while all 14 were above the NCAA minimum of 930. Single-year scores released today were from the 2018-19 academic year, while the four-year scores encompassed the 2015-16 through 2018-19 cohorts.

It is the ninth year in a row at least seven of Chattanooga’s programs had a perfect single-year score of 1000. The Mocs had eight teams with a perfect single-year score in 2014-15, 11 the year before, 12 in 2011-12 and a school-record 13 in 2010-11.

The women’s golf team team made the biggest jump, moving up 20 points to post a multi-year score of 971. Women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s golf, men’s and women’s women’s tennis, women’s track & field and volleyball all beat the national average.

Every Division I sports team across the nation calculates its Academic Progress Rate each academic year, like a report card. Each semester scholarship student-athletes earn one point for remaining eligible and one point for staying in school or graduating. At schools that don’t offer scholarships, recruited student-athletes are tracked.

For the first time, a portion of NCAA revenue is being distributed this year to members based on the academic achievement of student-athletes, including APR scores. Each school can earn one academic achievement unit per year if its student-athletes meet at least one of the following requirements:

Earn an overall single-year all-sport Academic Progress Rate of 985 or higher.

Earn an overall all-sport Graduation Success Rate of 90% or higher.

Earn a federal graduation rate that is at least 13 percentage points higher than the federal graduation rate of the student body at that school.

As requested by the Division I Board of Directors, the NCAA will not publicize which schools received the unit. Dollar figures were impacted by the cancellation of the 2020 Division I Men’s Basketball Championship.

UTC’s APR Scores