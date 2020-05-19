28 new Covid-19 cases in Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – This was another high day for new Covid-19 positive tests in Hamilton County.
The Health Department posted 28 new cases, the second highest single day mark yet.
But officials have not been concerned about these spikes as the number of tests rise and the hospitalizations remains fairly low.
We still see a slightly higher rate of people in local hospitals from several weeks ago, but they are far fewer than the feared surge of last month. And well within hospital capacity.
The number of patients in local ICU’s has leveled off since peak last week, but is still slightly higher than last month. But we have not seen a death in Hamilton County in weeks now.
Cases and deaths are continuing in counties around Chattanooga also. Here is an update on those numbers.
TENNESSEE
Bledsoe/Pikeville 607 Confirmed, New 0, 1 Death
McMinn/Athens 125 Confirmed, New 2, 12 Deaths
Bradley/Cleveland 84 Confirmed, New 1, 1 Death
Marion/Jasper 34 Confirmed, New 1, 1 Death
Grundy/Altamon 31 Confirmed, New 1, 1 Death
Meigs/Decatur 22 Confirmed, New 0, 0 Deaths
Rhea/Dayton 15 Confirmed, New 5, 0 Deaths
Polk/Benton 14 Confirmed, New 0, 0 Deaths
Sequatchie/Dunlap 9 Confirmed, New -1, 0 Deaths
GEORGIA
Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted on Tuesday “Today marks the lowest number of COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized in Georgia at 986. That’s down 34% since May 1st. These numbers are encouraging, but we must remain vigilant in our efforts to fight this virus.”
|Whitfield/Dalton
|193 cases
|7 deaths
|21 hospitalized
|Walker/LaFayette
|74 cases
|0 deaths
|1 hospitalized
|Catoosa/Ringgold
|72 cases
|0 deaths
|7 hospitalized
|Murray/Chatsworth
|62 cases
|1 death
|9 hospitalized
|Dade/Trenton
|20 cases
|1 death
|3 hospitalized
|Chattooga/Summerville
|17 cases
|2 deaths
|3 hospitalized
ALABAMA
DeKalb/Fort Payne
195 confirmed cases
3 deaths
Jackson/Scottsboro
63 confirmed cases
2 deaths
NORTH CAROLINA
Cherokee/Murphy
30 cases, 3 active, 1 death