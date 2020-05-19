28 new Covid-19 cases in Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – This was another high day for new Covid-19 positive tests in Hamilton County.

The Health Department posted 28 new cases, the second highest single day mark yet.

But officials have not been concerned about these spikes as the number of tests rise and the hospitalizations remains fairly low.

We still see a slightly higher rate of people in local hospitals from several weeks ago, but they are far fewer than the feared surge of last month. And well within hospital capacity.

The number of patients in local ICU’s has leveled off since peak last week, but is still slightly higher than last month. But we have not seen a death in Hamilton County in weeks now.

Cases and deaths are continuing in counties around Chattanooga also. Here is an update on those numbers.

TENNESSEE

Bledsoe/Pikeville 607 Confirmed, New 0, 1 Death

McMinn/Athens 125 Confirmed, New 2, 12 Deaths

Bradley/Cleveland 84 Confirmed, New 1, 1 Death

Marion/Jasper 34 Confirmed, New 1, 1 Death

Grundy/Altamon 31 Confirmed, New 1, 1 Death

Meigs/Decatur 22 Confirmed, New 0, 0 Deaths

Rhea/Dayton 15 Confirmed, New 5, 0 Deaths

Polk/Benton 14 Confirmed, New 0, 0 Deaths

Sequatchie/Dunlap 9 Confirmed, New -1, 0 Deaths

GEORGIA

Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted on Tuesday “Today marks the lowest number of COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized in Georgia at 986. That’s down 34% since May 1st. These numbers are encouraging, but we must remain vigilant in our efforts to fight this virus.”

Whitfield/Dalton 193 cases 7 deaths 21 hospitalized

Walker/LaFayette 74 cases 0 deaths 1 hospitalized

Catoosa/Ringgold 72 cases 0 deaths 7 hospitalized

Murray/Chatsworth 62 cases 1 death 9 hospitalized

Dade/Trenton 20 cases 1 death 3 hospitalized

Chattooga/Summerville 17 cases 2 deaths 3 hospitalized

ALABAMA

DeKalb/Fort Payne

195 confirmed cases

3 deaths

Jackson/Scottsboro

63 confirmed cases

2 deaths

NORTH CAROLINA

Cherokee/Murphy

30 cases, 3 active, 1 death