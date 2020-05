Baylor has named their boys basketball coach Mark Price as their new athletic director. Price replaces Thad Lepcio, who was recently named the athletic director for Peddie School in New Jersey. Price takes over an athletic program that has won more state titles than any other school in Tennessee. Price will also continue to coach the basketball team. In two seasons as the Red Raiders head coach, Price has lead his team to a 38-16 record and two appearances in the state Final Four.