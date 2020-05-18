Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – May 18th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Widespread Rain & Unsettled For Much Of The Week!

Monday morning will be very mild with temperatures in the mid 60s. Expect some fog and clouds waking up with a few showers. Thunderstorm chances will increase by the afternoon and become widespread.

Most of the area is under a level One risk for severe weather with the main concern for wind damage and localized flooding. Although unlikely, we cannot totally rule out a tornado. Today’s high temperature will not be as warm as the weekend and will stay in the mid to upper 70s.

Scattered showers and storms will continue for Tuesday, with highs much cooler, dropping in down into the low 70’s. The rain chances will be sticking with us through the whole work week with cooler temperatures towards the middle of the week.

Temperatures will be warming up for the Memorial Day Weekend.

80 & 57 are our seasonal highs and lows.

