Utah Teen McKay Bergeson Dies from Hit and Run Driver in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ga. (WDEF)- A hit and run driver killed a Utah teenager on a church mission in Walker County.

You’ve seen them on the roads… often two young men dressed up on bicycles on Mormon mission trips.

18 year old McKay Bergeson followed the Latter-Day Saints doctrine from Utah to Georgia in December as a missionary.

‪‪Saturday night, his life was taken away by a hit and run driver in Lafayette, Georgia.‬‬

According to investigators, a four door sedan struck Bergeson’s bike from behind causing him to hit the pavement.

Bergeson died on the scene. A missionary companiontravelling with him was uninjured.

“That evening when he was struck by a car they were just coming home from an appointment” said Troy Anderson, a Utah worship leader close to the Bergeson family.

“So they had just been teaching and then come home with people spending time with them and they were on their way back to the apartment when the accident occurred.”

Anderson said Bergeson was the oldest of six siblings.

“They are of course devastated about losing their older brother. He loved them -loved spending time with them so this has been a difficult blow for those kids and the family.”

Georgia State Patrol the Walker County Sheriff’s Office are still working to find a better description of the vehicle.