Suspect shot by deputy was just arrested on drug charges 11 days ago

SALE CREEK, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Hamilton County Deputy has been put on leave following the shooting of a suspect after an early morning chase.

It started with an attempted traffic stop around 2 AM on Crestview Drive next to the Tennessee River near Sale Creek.

The TBI reports the vehicle with two men ran a short way, before the driver fled on foot.

They say a deputy got into an altercation with the suspect.

The report says “for reasons still under investigation” the altercation escalated and the deputy shot 29 year old Tyler Hays.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hays was just arrested 11 days ago on 11 drug charges.

They included meth, heroin, LSD and pills for resale.

The passenger of the fleeing vehicle took over control and continued running.

Officers chased him down in Sequatchie County.

The TBI reports no officers were injured in the incident.

The deputy involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave as is the usual department policy.

The TBI is investigating the case at the request of the local District Attorney General.