SoCon’s Furman Eliminating Two Sports Including Baseball

Furman is eliminating baseball and men’s lacrosse as part of a university-wide plan to offset losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The school said Monday the cuts would save about $5 million going forward. There are no plans to reinstate the teams should financial conditions improve, the Southern Conference school said.

Other cost-cutting measures include 10 percent salary cuts for the athletic director and football and men’s basketball coaches. Furman also announced it would honor scholarship agreements for the affected athletes, including those signees not yet on campus, should they remain at school.

