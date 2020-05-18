See Rock City begins phased reopening

LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, Georgia (WDEF) – Rock City took its first steps today toward reopening.
Only Lookout Mountain resident passholders were allowed into the Gardens on Monday, with limited capacity.
The tourist attraction on Lookout Mountain that almost never closes, has been shut down for more than two months at this point.
Rock City will announce a reopening date for all guests soon.
“Rock City is looking forward to welcoming guests back in a safe way, after being closed since March 14 due to COVID-19,” said SRC President & COO Susan Harris.
Passholder cards will be extended 3 months.
“We know that the beauty and enchantment of our gardens will be just what the doctor ordered for many in our community. Our team has done great work preparing our place to open in line with the guidance we’ve received from public health officials.”
Passholders are encouraged to reserve a time by visiting the website.
Updates in operating procedures:
- Guests are encouraged to wear face masks and observe physical distancing of at least six feet at all times (with other guests who are not in their party).
- Only a limited number of guests will be allowed entrance per hour. It is recommended for guests to make reservations online in advance to guarantee their preferred timeslot. A limited number of entries will also be available onsite without reservations.
- Capacity in all indoor spaces is limited to 50% of the building capacity, with no more than 10 guests for every 500 square feet.
- A one-way traffic pattern has been established for guests to enjoy the original Enchanted Trail with adequate physical distancing. Partners (employees) have been positioned throughout the Gardens to assist guests with questions or concerns with the new traffic flow.
- Any annual passes still valid as of 3/13/20 will have a 3-month extension available.
- Current annual passholders can renew these passes during the month of May for $19.32 (the year Rock City opened).