See Rock City begins phased reopening

LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, Georgia (WDEF) – Rock City took its first steps today toward reopening.

Only Lookout Mountain resident passholders were allowed into the Gardens on Monday, with limited capacity.

The tourist attraction on Lookout Mountain that almost never closes, has been shut down for more than two months at this point.

Rock City will announce a reopening date for all guests soon.

“Rock City is looking forward to welcoming guests back in a safe way, after being closed since March 14 due to COVID-19,” said SRC President & COO Susan Harris.

Passholder cards will be extended 3 months.

“We know that the beauty and enchantment of our gardens will be just what the doctor ordered for many in our community. Our team has done great work preparing our place to open in line with the guidance we’ve received from public health officials.”

Passholders are encouraged to reserve a time by visiting the website.

Updates in operating procedures: