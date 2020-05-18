Outside judge named to preside over cases in Arbery slaying

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — An outside judge has been appointed to oversee the cases of a Georgia father and son charged in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery.

Court records filed in Glynn County show that trial proceedings for defendants Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael will be handled by Superior Court Judge Timothy R. Walmsley.

The new judge is based in Savannah, about 70 miles from the coastal community where Arbery was slain Feb. 23.

Walmsley was appointed after all five judges in the Brunswick Judicial Circuit where the shooting occurred recused themselves.

The McMichaels are charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. No hearings had been scheduled as of Monday afternoon.