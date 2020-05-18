Officials: 2 hunters shot by off-duty officer turkey hunting

PIONEER, Tenn. (AP) – Officials say an off-duty state wildlife officer accidentally shot two other hunters while going after wild turkey in Tennessee. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the shooting happened Sunday morning in Campbell County. The news release says the officer worked with the agency. The agency did not reveal the identity of the victims. News outlets report one of the hunters drove himself to a hospital and another was transported to get treatment. Both victims have since been released.

