Official: FBI finds link between Pensacola gunman, al-Qaida

By ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

The FBI has found a link between the gunman in a deadly attack at a military base last December and an al-Qaida operative. That’s according to a U.S. official who spoke to The Associated Press on Monday. Attorney General William Barr and FBI Director Chris Wray were set to hold a news conference to announce developments in the shooting at the Pensacola Naval Air Station, in which a Saudi Air Force officer killed three U.S. sailors and injured eight other people. The FBI declined to comment ahead of the news conference.

