Large crowds return to Alabama beaches

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG-TV) — Large crowds have returned to Alabama beaches as the state loosened restrictions on restaurants and social gatherings.

WKRG-TV reports that beaches are seeing sizeable crowds.

Alabama beaches opened this month after being closed for six weeks.

The state last week allowed restaurants to reopen dining rooms if social distancing measures were followed.

Tourism official Herb Malone says hotel and condo rentals are strong for this time of year, with some businesses seeing 100% occupancy.

Alabama’s decision to allow in-restaurant dining to resume has also boosted tourism.

More than 12,000 Alabama residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 480 people statewide have died.