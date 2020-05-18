Kentucky fires cheerleading staff after hazing investigation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has fired its cheerleading coaches after an internal investigation determined they failed to oversee off-campus events that included hazing, alcohol use and public nudity by the championship squad.

Head coach Jomo Thompson and assistants Ben Head, Spencer Clan and Kelsey LaCroix were fired from the program, which has won 24 national titles.

- Advertisement -

The three-month investigation also found “lax oversight and poor judgment” by longtime primary advisor T. Lynn Williamson, Kentucky’s principal deputy general counsel.

The review found that the activities occurred last summer during a retreat at a Kentucky lake and a cheerleading camp in Tennessee.